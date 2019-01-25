Development fundamentals for UX designers (uxdesign.cc)
2 days ago from Krisztina Szerovay, Freelancer
I believe that there is an often overlooked fact: a UX designer contributes to a software development process. And without knowing what’s under the hood, how things work "beyond the UI", designers are not able to make informed design decisions.
My article lists out the most important development aspects, and discovers the main areas of designer-developer collaboration.
