How to quickly set up a Gatsby.js JAMstack website with a headless CMS (sanity.io)
2 hours ago from Knut Melvær, Sanity.io
Hi! We made an example for a decent looking company website that you can quickly set up to get a feel for how it is to work with a headless CMS and a static site generator. What's cool is that you can have real-time previews of both code and content while you work on the site. It makes it much easier to collaborate across visual design, code, and content.
