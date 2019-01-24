2

What desktop screen sizes do you design for?

2 hours ago from , Interaction Designer

This morning I was designing a desktop view when I started wondering what is the most popular screen height when it comes to Desktop. Sketch suggests you by default the XL large screen as "Desktop HD" (1440x1024px), but looking at the stats looks like this size is very uncommon! (statscounter.com says the closest is 1440x900px, but even that one is used only on 6.5% of the desktop users!). Instead, the most popular formats are: - 1366x768px (25%) - 1920x1080px (19%)

What's your opinion on this? And what sizes do you usually consider when designing?

(of course, all sizes should be supported, but I think there should be additional care for the most popular sizes, which is not the case if we use the default 1440x1024px as the base for our desktop screen design)

4 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    1200, 992, 768, 544, 375, 320. 767-376 is a bit of a dead zone for us, so I let that range essentially act as fluid but functional.

  • Nicolas PythonNicolas Python, a minute ago

    We use sites like http://gs.statcounter.com/ to figure out which resolutions are most common for our users. Based on that we go for most common break points. It's also a valuable resource for most used devices of your clients.

  • Andrei Rac, a minute ago

    To start, I usually use a 1140 grid as reference, which ensures that it will work well on the majority of laptop screens. That said, the layout may be flexible, so it looks great on anything between 1024 (iPad landscape) and 1440, where it stops expanding.

  • Jimmy Koli, 2 minutes ago

    We generally design for 1388x768 resolution. Since this is the most common resolution used for laptops.

