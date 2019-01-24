What desktop screen sizes do you design for?

This morning I was designing a desktop view when I started wondering what is the most popular screen height when it comes to Desktop. Sketch suggests you by default the XL large screen as "Desktop HD" (1440x1024px), but looking at the stats looks like this size is very uncommon! (statscounter.com says the closest is 1440x900px, but even that one is used only on 6.5% of the desktop users!). Instead, the most popular formats are: - 1366x768px (25%) - 1920x1080px (19%)

What's your opinion on this? And what sizes do you usually consider when designing?

(of course, all sizes should be supported, but I think there should be additional care for the most popular sizes, which is not the case if we use the default 1440x1024px as the base for our desktop screen design)