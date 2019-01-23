Usability Hike - Detect common usability issues (Chrome Extension)
36 minutes ago from Mihai Ionut, Web Developer
hi everyone!
After a few weeks of work, I have just published a free Chrome Extension named Usability Hike.
It is an automated tool for detecting common usability issues that make web pages hard to use. It generates a downloadable report with information about each issue and recommendations on how to resolve it.
I'd love to hear your feedback or ideas about making it better!
