Usability Hike - Detect common usability issues (Chrome Extension)

36 minutes ago from , Web Developer

hi everyone!

After a few weeks of work, I have just published a free Chrome Extension named Usability Hike.

It is an automated tool for detecting common usability issues that make web pages hard to use. It generates a downloadable report with information about each issue and recommendations on how to resolve it.

I'd love to hear your feedback or ideas about making it better!