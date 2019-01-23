What do you look for in a note taking app?
1 hour ago from Marc Perel, Obox
Hey fam!
I'm busy rebuilding my popular note-taking app, Thought Train, I'd love some feedback on the design and features.
What features stand out for you? Here's what I have so far... - Drag & drop re-ordering - Markdown support - Copy buttons - Date stamps - The ability to edit notes - Full dark mode support - Keyboard shortcut - Windows support
Dark Mode:
Windows:
