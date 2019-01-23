5

What do you look for in a note taking app?

Hey fam!

I'm busy rebuilding my popular note-taking app, Thought Train, I'd love some feedback on the design and features.

Thought Train 2

What features stand out for you? Here's what I have so far... - Drag & drop re-ordering - Markdown support - Copy buttons - Date stamps - The ability to edit notes - Full dark mode support - Keyboard shortcut - Windows support

Dark Mode: Dark Mode

Windows: Windows

  • Paul GasparPaul Gaspar, a minute ago

    My feature-request: Please code-sign it ...

  • Waldy Przybyslawski, 19 minutes ago

    Three things I love: 1) checkboxes/radios for checking off my grocery list notes. 2) Assigning colors to my notes for categorization/organization. 3) Ability to pin notes to the top (I do this with my weird WiFi password, for example).

    One thing I don't love: Auto-sorting my notes by date modified.

    • Marc PerelMarc Perel, a minute ago

      I like all of these, colors/tagging is already on the cards, a quick sort solution is also a really nice idea!

      Thanks Waldy

  • Mauricio Paim, 20 minutes ago

    I love the first screenshot. Be able to quick add notes, quick browse them. To me, is mandatory be able to sync these notes between different devices.

    Not much but this is what is on top of my mind, if there anything else I will add here.

    • Marc PerelMarc Perel, a minute ago

      Thanks, across PC/Mac or Mac/iPhone/etc. need to figure out the iOS companion app still :)

