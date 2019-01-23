Roadmap v.1.0 is finally here! (onroadmap.com)
Hi DN,
I miss this place. It feels like it was yesterday we worked with Andrew and his team to redesign DN for the first time. Given the community here and the potential, we had to take it on, no matter how crazy the timeline was (If I remember this correctly, it took us about a week or two to get it done).
Anyway, after a decade of working on all kinds of projects with teams from trendy startups to fortune 500 companies and governments, we learned a lot about productivity and what blocks most teams to reach their true potential.
So around Christmas, back in 2016, we started sketching. Our goal was to create a radically transparent project and task management system for teams. Almost 2 years and a successful beta launch on PH, Roadmap v.1.0 is finally here!
With Roadmap, you can prioritise your projects with clarity, manage your team's tasks with transparency and track true progress with just a glance.
Have a look. I hope you like it.
