The all-new Kirby 3.0 (getkirby.com)
5 hours ago from Jonathan Simcoe, Running PostPost
Wow. To be honest. The best CMS ever, even for non-technical skilled person. I'm a designer, not a developer but I manage to switch years ago this photographic magazine from WP to Kirby and never had an issue. The support on the forum is also amazing. Well done Kirby team!
