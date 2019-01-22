2

My agency manager wants us to do our design work in front of the client.

3 hours ago

As I alluded to in the title, the manager of my department is really adamant about changing our process to include a long meeting where we mockup the site for the client live in a meeting. Personally, I'm really against the idea, but I'm having a hard time getting my thoughts together as to why this will likely be a bad idea. My main concern is that it undermines the trust that they have in me to do my job. But if you have any input, please feel free to chime in and give your input.

Thanks DN Fam!

3 comments

  Chris Wiggs, 10 minutes ago

    Wow, I sure hope this doesn't become a trend!

    I'd be pretty uncomfortable with this (and I tend to avoid working on display or with the client by my side unless there is specific expertise needed from them). For me, it adds the stress of a sort of stage performance (which I can't imagine many creatives working well under) and as you mentioned, might undermine trust.

    I also don't think its productive for anyone; design is not a clean, systematic process of clicking buttons in an order that a client can watch and understand. I'm sure we can all appreciate that design can get messy (or downright bad) before it gets resolved. I'm sure most clients wouldn't understand that out of the gate, and I doubt your work will benefit from the pressure of putting everything in its perfect place on the first go (goodbye experimentation, hello too many cooks in the kitchen!).

    I'd maybe try and figure out what they're trying to get out of this new process. It sounds like they want to include the client and possibly speed up iterations and sprints (not a bad thing IMO), but there needs to be a balance. I think being able to take ideas and feedback to a separate safe, creative space (solo or with a team) is a really important part of resolving design problems.

  Marcel van Werkhoven, 3 minutes ago

    It is a great idea to have a sort of kick-off meeting with the client. Keep things light, fresh and fun. Just focus on asking the right questions on things that the client knows everything about (which is usually their business itself). I wouldn't go with a mock-up though just some explorations and taking notes. Clients don't really understand the process of where a mockup ends and the real site starts. So you'll be stuck with: "the copy isn't right" or "where do my Facebook buttons go" for half of the meeting.

    I'm totally in favor of giving the client a chance to meet-up with the actual designers and involve them in the creative process. But I wouldn't use a mock-up as the 'end product' of those discussions. As in the end they have little input in designing the actual mock-up they might also feel that the meeting is a waste of their time.

  Nelson Taruc, 1 minute ago

    I recommend breaking this problem down using Jobs Theory. Your manager wants to "hire" real-time collaborative design because … why?

    It'll be hard to argue this idea is good or bad until you unpack the "why" motivating your manager's desire to do choose this new approach over an existing approach.

    That said, unless the client will also be representative of an actual end user of the web site, my hypothesis is that you'd be better off doing RTCD with actual end users and NOT the client. Bonus: Instead of trying to build a web site by committee, deconstruct one with a presumptive design exercise.

    Good luck! Sounds like you'll need it. =)

