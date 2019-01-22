My agency manager wants us to do our design work in front of the client.
3 hours ago from Nate v, Web Designer
As I alluded to in the title, the manager of my department is really adamant about changing our process to include a long meeting where we mockup the site for the client live in a meeting. Personally, I'm really against the idea, but I'm having a hard time getting my thoughts together as to why this will likely be a bad idea. My main concern is that it undermines the trust that they have in me to do my job. But if you have any input, please feel free to chime in and give your input.
Thanks DN Fam!
