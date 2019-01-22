How to build virtual reality UIs with Unity and Oculus Rift, p. 2

Hello,

I just wrote part 2 in a series of tutorials about how to build UIs for VR.

Check it out, and let me know if you have any questions about the tech or the process. Thanks!

https://arvrjourney.com/how-to-build-vr-uis-with-unity-and-oculus-rift-part-2-69e31b32dd82