Portfolio Advice Sought

Hey DN,

I've been working as a junior designer for a respectable digital/advertising agency for over 1.5 years now, but feel that it's time to move on to bigger and better things.

I'm in the early stages of putting together a new portfolio but need some advice.

My problem is that i don't feel that I have any well rounded projects that show a breadth and depth of my skills.

Because i'm a junior, most of what i've been doing at the agency has been jumping in and out of different projects making smaller contributions and helping the seniors with their work, rather than being given my own projects that i will see through from beginning to end.

The other issue is, the creative direction of the agency isn't completely in line with the kind of work I want to be doing, and so whilst i've learnt a lot (this is my first design job) and gained a lot from the experience, i can't say that i'm completely proud of the work i've done there, from an art direction point of view.

So how do i present my work in this scenario? What's the best way to proceed?