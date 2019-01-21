1 comment

    My thoughts:

    • Extremely clean, crisp, cool visuals. I love the 3d graphics with the subtle mouse tracking.
    • The downside to the 3D graphics is a long loading time - initially when you just scroll through and don't notice the number 'loading' the background content, it ends up being a bit of a bland site to scroll through. Maybe some additional visual information that it's loading before you scroll might be handy
    • There doesn't seem to be much 'flow' to the information, or any order. It jumps from eco-related things, to AI, back to the environment, over to other facts, but it doesn't really 'tell a story'

    This is so close to being something super cool from Microsoft, but I'm just not sure what they're trying to achieve or say here. I like the site as far as eye candy is concerned though.

