4k 27" External Monitor for UI/UX

15 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

Hi all,

Hope you all are doing great! I am looking for a 4k 27" external Monitor for my MacBook Pro 15". I would be very grateful if you can share your experiences with monitors and what would be best for a UI/UX Designer.

Budget: Maximum 600 euro.

Thanks you!

3 comments

  • Braylan GrayBraylan Gray, 9 minutes ago

    Chris Do from The Futur just did an unboxing of this monitor...it may be worth a look

    0 points
  • Cory DymondCory Dymond, a minute ago

    Dell P2715Q

    99% sRGB support Proven line Low price point, but a little older... specs are still comparable

    I use an older HD version of this as my secondary monitor (U2417H) and it's holding up well. I don't really need 4K for what I'm doing (mostly ecommerce sites) and I can always just drag the window over to my Mac if I really need to.

    0 points
  • Sean SchraederSean Schraeder, 14 hours ago

    Not a specific recommendation but I always found this article about ideal display densities informative.. Something to keep in mind! https://bjango.com/articles/macexternaldisplays/

    0 points