4k 27" External Monitor for UI/UX
15 hours ago from Andrei Urse, UI/UX Designer
Hi all,
Hope you all are doing great! I am looking for a 4k 27" external Monitor for my MacBook Pro 15". I would be very grateful if you can share your experiences with monitors and what would be best for a UI/UX Designer.
Budget: Maximum 600 euro.
Thanks you!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now