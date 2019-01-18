Please critique my landing (it's a design tool to give feedback to developers)

Hey to all Desing News community! I’m working on a side-project for giving feedback on developers’ implementation. So when you see something wrong on the implemented app, you can send comments seamlessly.

While the product is in development, I launched a site: https://flawlessapp.io/feedback (I hope, I will finish the alpha in February, have something working already)

What do you think about the concept in general?What can be improved in landing design? Does it clearly explained on the landing? Any other feedback?

Notes: - the copy is still in the draft stage, so please forgive “non-native copy” - the design was done by my friend, based my wireframes - I & my team run a week of user testing with the first Sketch prototype. Bases on that prototype, we defined features.

Thanks for the feedback ahead!