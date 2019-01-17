Design Conferences 2019 (UX, UI, User Research, Product Design)
3 hours ago from Marcel van Remmerden, Senior UX Researcher & Designer
Hey DN!
I just launched a site that lists all Design Conferences worldwide in 2019.
There will be one featured conference per week (right now that's Epicurrence) and you can also filter by location, dates or the price, so you can find the perfect conference for you.
You can see it right here: Design Conferences 2019
It's also the #7 of ProductHunt today, and I would love to get it into the Top 5: Design Conferences 2019 on ProductHunt
Let me know what you think of it and if there is anything else you would like to see!
