Breakpoints in Sketch
1 hour ago from Mark Horgan, UI developer and designer
I would like to share a Sketch plugin I've made that adds breakpoints to artboards. Instead of having separate artboards for desktop and mobile, you can have one artboard with multiple breakpoints. As well as horizontal breakpoints for web design it has vertical breakpoints which are useful for mobile apps in landscape orientation.
You can download the plugin here
